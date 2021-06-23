Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

