Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.42

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Automax Motors (LON:MTMY)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

