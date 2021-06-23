AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,110 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AN. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. 4,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,606. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

