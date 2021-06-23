Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Avalara worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $113,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.00. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

