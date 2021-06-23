Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,215 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.90. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

