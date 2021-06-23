Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $37.01 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070,127 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 103,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,091,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

