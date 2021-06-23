Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,309 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

