Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.68% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

