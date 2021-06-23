Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 29,109 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

