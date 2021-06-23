Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.51.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

