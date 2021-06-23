Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.62. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

