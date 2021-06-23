Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $36.00.

