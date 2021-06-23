Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

