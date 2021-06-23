Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48.

