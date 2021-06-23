Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

