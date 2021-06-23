Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

