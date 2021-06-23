Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

