Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

