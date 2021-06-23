Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,282,000.

BOND stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.34.

