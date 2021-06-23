Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 107.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,693,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,312.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

