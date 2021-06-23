Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

