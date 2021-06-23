Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,713 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 104.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $267.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

