Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

NOW stock opened at $546.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.04, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

