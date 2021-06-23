Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

