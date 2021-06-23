Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 89,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.