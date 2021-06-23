Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,575 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

BX stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

