Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,502 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

EFG stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

