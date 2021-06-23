Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

