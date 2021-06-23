Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

TRV opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.