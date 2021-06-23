Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX) fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 11,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.