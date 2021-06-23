Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Aventus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

About Aventus Group

Aventus Group is Australia's largest fully-integrated owner, manager and developer of large format retail centres in Australia with a portfolio of 20 centres valued at $2.2 billion. Aventus Group portfolio spans 536,000m2 in gross leasable area and features a diverse tenant base of 593 quality tenancies, with national tenants representing 87 per cent of the total portfolio.

