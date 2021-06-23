Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.20. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

AVY opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.