Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.20. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

AVY opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

