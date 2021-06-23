Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Avid Technology worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

AVID stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $38,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

