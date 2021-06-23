Aviva PLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Datadog by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $103,024,843 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.66 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

