Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 217.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure stock opened at $224.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,040.46 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

