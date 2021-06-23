Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3,509.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in PG&E by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,054,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

