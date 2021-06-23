Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 18,705 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,903 shares of company stock worth $347,015,996 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

