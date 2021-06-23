Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

