Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

