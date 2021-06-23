Aviva PLC Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,982,000 after buying an additional 378,768 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,947,000 after buying an additional 247,772 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

