Aviva PLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,437,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,371,000 after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $624.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.