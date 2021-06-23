Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 114,244 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after buying an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,720,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,814,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,710,000 after acquiring an additional 357,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

