Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 65,059 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Life Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 57.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

