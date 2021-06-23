Aviva PLC Sells 223,694 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,694 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

