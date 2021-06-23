Aviva PLC Sells 4,823 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $506.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

