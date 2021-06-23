Aviva PLC Sells 6,058 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,204.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 224,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 219,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

