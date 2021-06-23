Aviva PLC Sells 73,586 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Boston Properties by 152.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

