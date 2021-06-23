Aviva PLC Sells 9,613 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

