Aviva PLC Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.