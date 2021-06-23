Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

